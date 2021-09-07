Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Up 50%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.

About Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

