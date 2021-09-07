Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 22,345 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,633,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

