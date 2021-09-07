Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.11. The stock had a trading volume of 616,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.