Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 75,600 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.17% of Amarin worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Amarin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 661,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $10,589,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Amarin stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 56,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,979. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.