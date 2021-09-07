Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $189,870,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.63. 10,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

