cVault.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,598.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $10,746.41 or 0.23021662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $107.46 million and $8,598.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

