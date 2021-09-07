CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,733 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CVB Financial worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

