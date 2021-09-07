CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 5,507 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 58,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,229. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

