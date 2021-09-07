CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 45,336 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 78,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,756. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

