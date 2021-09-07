CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,609.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $10,609.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.