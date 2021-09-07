Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.62 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $482.82 or 0.01031927 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $519,585.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001567 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.