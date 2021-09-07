D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $3.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 46,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

