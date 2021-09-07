Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 763 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

