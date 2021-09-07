Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 780 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 9.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $858.11 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $862.98. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $759.97 and a 200-day moving average of $674.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

