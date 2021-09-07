Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 104,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

