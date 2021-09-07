Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Oportun Financial worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,764,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $684,800. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

