Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

