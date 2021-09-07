Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 679 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.