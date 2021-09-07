Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

