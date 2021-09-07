Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,277,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

