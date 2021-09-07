Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

