Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $158.85.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

