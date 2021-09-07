Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 82.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 470,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $456,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

