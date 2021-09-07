Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 606.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 654.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.