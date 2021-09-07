Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3,004.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.