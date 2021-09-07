Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.