Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,869.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock worth $6,418,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $274.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

