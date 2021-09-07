Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

