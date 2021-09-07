Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.68. 62,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,348,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.91 and a beta of -1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,651,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.