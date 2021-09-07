DAOBet (BET) Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1,007.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.10 or 0.01412055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00560792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00338659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.