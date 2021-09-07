DAOBet (BET) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $4.75 million and $1,007.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $662.10 or 0.01412055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00560792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00338659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

