Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares in the company, valued at $35,312,504.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE DRI opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

