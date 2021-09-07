Databroker (DTX) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $11,958.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

