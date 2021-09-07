Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datum has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $74,632.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00147516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00731974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00043221 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

