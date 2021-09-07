Datum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. Datum has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $74,470.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00064142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00016822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00148517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00745133 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.