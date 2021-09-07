David Randall Winn Sells 15,404 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $955,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Randall Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David Randall Winn sold 102,690 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,366,780.00.

On Friday, August 6th, David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,298.68.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. 5,908,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,377. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

