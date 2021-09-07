Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.47

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

