Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

DVDCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

