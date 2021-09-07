DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.15

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.15 and last traded at $86.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get DCC alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.