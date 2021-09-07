DEAPcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.20 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and $10.20 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

