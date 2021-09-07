Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $410,152.74 and approximately $2,863.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

