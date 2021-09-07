Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,960 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

DPH stock traded down GBX 120 ($1.57) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,798 ($62.69). The company had a trading volume of 250,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,928.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,214.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.52. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

