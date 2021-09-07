Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DECK opened at $410.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.89. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

