Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $373.53 and last traded at $373.53. 16,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,714,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.34.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.27. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 43.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

