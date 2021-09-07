DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,518,876 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

