DeHive Reaches 1-Day Volume of $540,159.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $540,159.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00127669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00174334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.93 or 0.07543482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,936.60 or 0.99766932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $416.81 or 0.00885964 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.