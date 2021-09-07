DEJAVE (DJV) Price Tops $293.14 on Major Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $772,424.44 and $9.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.14 or 0.00573829 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

