DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 3,922 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after buying an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

EPR opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.