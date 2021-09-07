DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock worth $1,239,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

