DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $46,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

